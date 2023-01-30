WWE reportedly has WrestleMania main event plans for Sami Zayn following his Bloodline betrayal

WWE reportedly has major plans for Sami Zayn following his betrayal of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

In the main event of the Royal Rumble show, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Post-match, The Bloodline finally had its big blow-off with The Honorary Uce.

According to Xero News, WWE is discussing a Universal Championship match between Reigns and Zayn for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will get his shot at the WWE Championship on Night 2.

"Currenty being discussed. Not confirmed or official. For Mania Roman vs Sami - Night 1 U V. Roman vs Cody - Night 2 - WWE," Xero News tweeted.

Check out the report from Xero News:

Bloodline leader Roman Reigns was acknowledged by Cody Rhodes after WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and now has the right to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, unless the titles are split.

After winning the Royal Rumble, Rhodes acknowledged Roman Reigns as the best wrestler on the planet. Speaking at the post-show press conference, The American Nightmare said that he needs to prove himself against The Tribal Chief.

"There's no one better in the world than Roman Reigns. If you cover this, there's no one better. I can't say I'm better. I have to beat him to say I'm better," Rhodes said.

Following The Bloodline leader's win over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, there are chances of him possibly defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The upcoming PLE will take place in Montreal. Hence, it would make sense to book Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn in Canada. As of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.

