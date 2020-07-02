IMPACT Wrestling announces major Latin American expansion

IMPACT Wrestling have announced a major expansion into Latin American countries, with the growth of the promotion’s popular IMPACT Wrestling Channel on Pluto TV LATAM, furthering the channel’s reach throughout Latin America.

The move will see viewers in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay and Venezuela able to enjoy IMPACT Wrestling Channel’s hard-hitting programming lineup on Pluto TV - with the addition of new and exclusive Spanish-language content made specifically for the channel!

The IMPACT Wrestling Channel

IMPACT Wrestling partnered with Pluto TV in April 2018 with the US launch of the IMPACT Wrestling Channel on the country’s top free ad-supported streaming television service, and spotlights more than 1000 hours of original content celebrating squared-circle icons from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Sting, among others.

Not only that, the current IMPACT Wrestling roster, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, hardcore legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, are also featured on the channel, as well as the hard-hitting Knockouts Division starring the likes of Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, and Tenille Dashwood among others.

Ed Nordholm, President of IMPACT Wrestling, spoke highly of the move, praising the continuation of a successful partnership.

“This announcement represents a continuation of IMPACT Wrestling’s successful partnership with Pluto TV, as we launch the IMPACT Wrestling Channel in Latin America for the first time.

"Professional wrestling is incredibly popular around the world and we are committed to delivering more of the high-quality content viewers crave to all corners of the globe. Joining forces with Pluto TV gives us the perfect opportunity to do this, effectively enabling IMPACT Wrestling to broaden our reach to an even wider audience.”

The IMPACT Wrestling Channel can be easily accessed through Pluto TV on the web, and on Android and Apple devices.