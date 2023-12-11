IMPACT Wrestling reacts to Frank Wycheck’s passing with emotional message

IMPACT Wrestling just posted an emotional message regarding Frank Wycheck's passing.

Frank Wycheck made a name for himself in the NFL for Tennessee Titans from 1995 to 2003. He had a legendary career during his time in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl three times. He was also inducted into the Titans' Ring of Honor.

Wycheck became involved in professional wrestling in 2007 when he had an altercation with James Storm during a press conference in Nashville. The incident resulted in Wycheck delivering a guitar shot to Storm. This led to a match at Slammiversary 2007 where he teamed with Jerry Lynn and defeated the team of Storm and Ron Killings (now known as R-Truth).

Sadly, the Tennessee Titans legend died on December 10, 2023 after he fell and hit his head in his Chattanooga home. IMPACT Wrestling posted an emotional message on social media sending condolences to his family and friends.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tennessee Titans legend Frank Wycheck, who competed in a TNA ring at Slammiversary in 2007. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family."

Scott D'Amore explains why CM Punk was backstage at IMPACT Wrestling taping

Prior to CM Punk leaving AEW, he had made a brief appearance backstage at an IMPACT Wrestling taping in April this year. This appearance raised a lot of eyebrows, especially due to his relationship with AEW at the time.

Now with Punk back in WWE, Scott D'Amore who is IMPACT Wrestling's President gave some insight in Punk's backstage present during a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"We have a pretty open door policy. If you wanna come by and visit at IMPACT Wrestling, now TNA Wrestling, you're really welcome. There's one simple rule - don't be an a-**le. Be respectful, and you will be respected. Punk showed up earlier this year, and was a pleasure to have in the locker room." [28:16 - 28:36]

He continued:

"He chatted with some of the talent. I got to sit there and watch him and Josh Alexander have a nice long chat. What a great opportunity to have somebody like CM Punk in there, even to just have a conversation. He's welcome at events of ours." [28:46 - 29:08]

We at Sportskeeda also send our deepest condolences to Frank Wycheck and his family in these difficult times.

