Details for IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory pay-per-view announced

IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory pay-per-view will emanate from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 23.

In a press release, Executive Vice-President of IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D'Amore, stated that the promotion has attracted top talent and delivered some of the greatest matches in the company's history this year. He added that they have saved the best for their biggest pay-per-view of the year, which also happens to be their last.

“In 2021, IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view events have not only thrilled fans with some of the greatest matches in the 19-year history of this promotion, but also stunned audiences around the world by attracting elite performers from the four corners of the wrestling world. If you thought Hard to Kill, Rebellion and Slammiversary were great events – rest assured, IMPACT has saved the best for our last pay-per-view of the year. I promise you – Bound For Glory will be spectacular," said Scott D'Amore.

BREAKING: #BoundForGlory will emanate from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 23 with tickets going on sale on September 24th!



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/K4L84Pj950 pic.twitter.com/d1HrexiPyg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2021

The tickets will go on sale from Friday, September 24th, and will be available between a range of $30 and $300. Tickets for the IMPACT Wrestling tapings on October 24 and 25 (Sunday & Monday), emanating from the same venue, will also be on sale with a price ranging between $20 and $50. Special packages for all three days will also be made available.

IMPACT Wrestling 's Bound For Glory has a special air-time

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV on October 23rd with Bound For Glory! pic.twitter.com/9B4wnheLsq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021

It was earlier announced that Bound For Glory will be airing live at 10 PM ET instead of the usual 8 PM ET time slot. It is believed that the possible reason for this could be to avoid a clash with AEW Dynamite, which will be airing at 8 PM ET for that week because of NHL playoffs.

D'Amore confirmed the reason in the presser stating it is a great time to be a pro-wrestling fan and that fans can tune into Bound For Glory once Dynamite is off-air.

“It really is a great time to be a fan of professional wrestling. There are more world-class athletes than ever before and more promotions putting on top-class events. Unfortunately, there only are the same amount of Saturday nights in a year, so we figured out a way for Bound For Glory to start after AEW Dynamite ends,” D'Amore said.

Also Read

How excited are you to watch IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory? What do you think will be the main event of the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Missed the latest episode of RAW? Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone analyze it here.

Edited by Arjun