IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary smashes social media records

This weekend, IMPACT Wrestling delivered one of the most action-packed and surprising shows in professional wrestling this year. Slammiversary saw The Good Brothers' arrival, as well as appearances from the Motor City Machine Guns, EC3, Eric Young and Heath - formerly known as Heath Slater.

Quite rightly, the internet was abuzz all night, with #Slammiversary trending at number one in the United States on Twitter, and the company have now revealed just how monumental the show was!

Slammiversary makes an IMPACT!

Slammiversary smashed IMPACT Wrestling's social media records across the board, with single-day Twitter impressions doubling, and the announcement of The Good Brothers signing with the company - news which was broken by myself last month - becoming IMPACT's best performing tweet of all time.

IMPACT have today confirmed that Slammiversary 2020 became the company's biggest live event in years, as demonstrated by social media metrics released.

As well as #Slammiversary consistently trending No. 1 in the United States on Twitter, many of the in-show appearances garnered individual Twitter trending topics in the US.

"On Twitter, Slammiversary 2020 smashed IMPACT’s record for single-day total impressions (Slammiversary 2018), nearly doubling the previous record by 97 percent. Leading the day was the exclusive midnight video announcement of The Good Brothers, which quickly became IMPACT’s best performing tweet of all time, while tweets showcasing Motor City Machine Gun’s return and Purrazzo’s title win now rank as their fifth and sixth best, respectively."

IMPACT's Instagram engagement also saw a 172% increase in single-day total likes compared the previous record - Hard To Kill 2020 - as video posts about EY's return and Heath's debut grew into IMPACT's top two most-liked posts ever.

The company's YouTube Channel also saw its total views rise by 26.5% in the month leading up to Slammiversary, and the total watch time grow by 32 percent. The channel, which already ranks as the No. 2 most-subscribed wrestling account on the platform, added over 100 thousand new subscribers, marking a 20% rise in monthly subscriber rate.

IMPACT Vice President Scott D'Amore would reveal that the worldwide attention was the result of over two years of hard work.

“IMPACT Wrestling captured the world’s attention on Saturday night. Slammiversary 2020 was the result of two-and-a-half years of hard work by our incredible team and talented roster, along with new additions who have decided to bet on IMPACT.”

During the Slammiversary broadcast, IMPACT announced the date for its next live event Bound For Glory 2020, set for Saturday, Oct. 24 on pay-per-view.

Viewers across the globe can watch IMPACT Wrestling content on a variety of platforms and devices including the IMPACT Plus SVOD service and digital channel for $7.99 a month; on the promotion's highlight-packed YouTube Channel; and on twitch.tv. IMPACT Wrestling is broadcast globally in over 120 countries.