Impact Wrestling Slammiversary: Eric Young gets busted open, The Good Brothers debut, EC3's epic teaser

There was a lot of hype going into Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary PPV, and it's safe to say that the company did manage to live up to most of it.

The most eagerly anticipated moment was the mystery fourth man that was announced to be revealed in the Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary.

The mystery man was first revealed to be Rich Swann, as he came out without the help of his crutches and looked pumped up for the main event. Rich Swann's introduction into the match, as you may have expected, was just a red herring as Eric Young showed up in a mask.

The former Impact Wrestling World Champion announced that the Slammiversary match was now a five-way contest for the title.

The match got underway, and it was predictably fast-paced. Trey was the first competitor to get eliminated from the match.

Eric Young followed suit after Rich Swann rolled him up to dump him out of the match. Young also got busted open during the match and made his crazy character even better.

An infuriated Young went on to attack Swann's surgically repaired leg. Swann couldn't survive long enough after the attack as Ace Austin eliminated him.

Austin and Eddie Edwards were the final two men standing, and they put on an engaging back-and-forth sequence of near falls and false finishes in the closing moments of the match.

In the end, Edwards hit Austin with the Diehard and covered him up for the three-count in the main event of Slammiversary.

Madman Fulton came out to the ring and attacked the new Impact Wrestling World Champion after the match.

The Good Brothers showed up to make the save, and the show went off the air with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Eddie Edwards celebrating by popping open a few beers.

However, before the show ended, a teaser of EC3's return aired in which he didn't utter a single word but smashed his drink on the wall.

The major takeaways from Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2020

The finish of Slammiversary.was really well-done as it crowned an Impact veteran in Eddie Edwards as the World Champion, gave The Good Brothers a solid debut and set things up perfectly for EC3's highly-anticipated return to the Impact Zone.

Eric Young also had a strong showing as he looks set to be a maniacal heel going forward. Heath Slater debuted on the show earlier on in the night only to be kicked out of the arena. The Motor City Machine Guns returned to Impact as well, while Deonna Purrazzo became the new Knockouts Champion. The other significant title change saw Chris Bey become the new X-Division Champion at Slammiversary.

Did you like Impact Wrestling Slammiverary 2020? Rate it out of 5 in the comments section below.