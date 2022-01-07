"Like Stone Cold Steve Austin" - Former world champion opens up on his character in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Former world champion Josh Alexander recently spoke about the heel-ish traits of his character in IMPACT Wrestling.

Ever since losing his title to Moose at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory, The Walking Weapon has pushed the envelope and shown a very aggressive side to him, even attacking a referee at one point.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the IMPACT Wrestling star opened up about his natural aggression, citing the example of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin as an inspiration for his portrayal of heel & babyface gimmicks alike.

"I grew up being told to be in a frame of mind like Stone Cold Steve Austin like he didn't change the way he wrestled regardless of being a babyface or a heel. It's something that I really took to heart. So I'm not gonna change the way I wrestle, I'm always gonna be aggressive, you know get to do the things I need to win a match but I if you look at my history, my entire run in IMPACT Wrestling, I was one of the biggest heels as a tag team in The North, I never cheated, I may have been more aggressive and willing to do things that other people might not be willing to do and that's not gonna change," said Josh Alexander.

You can watch the entire interview below:

What is Josh Alexander's next challenge in IMPACT Wrestling?

Josh Alexander is set to face JONAH at Hard to Kill in a grudge match. The latter attacked him at Bound for Glory and put him out of action for some time. It'd be interesting to see if The Walking Weapon picks up the win and moves on to a world title program soon.

Fans can catch this match and more IMPACT Wrestling action on January 8th, only on FITE TV at 8 pm EST.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at Hard to Kill? Josh Alexander JONAH 0 votes so far