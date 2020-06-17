IMPACT Wrestling tease EC3's return after WWE release

IMPACT Wrestling have made it very clear that one released WWE Superstar is joining them!

EC3 had joined WWE after leaving IMPACT Wrestling back in January 2018

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

WWE & IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has been teasing the signing of several released WWE Superstars for some time now. They released a video which had multiple former WWE Superstars, like Gallows and Anderson, Drake Maverick, and EC3 in it as a build-up to their Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Today, IMPACT took it to another level and teased the return of EC3 in a pretty obvious way. Just as the TNA World Champion Moose pinned Hernandez on the show, they played EC3's music instead of the winners.

Moose was quick to recognise the theme, just like the commentators. They spoke about a possible return and hinted that it could happen at Slammiversary XVIII - July 18th.

“Did you hear that? That was the music of EC3. That was the music of former IMPACT Wrestling, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, EC3! Oh boy, July 18th can't get here soon enough.”

EC3 released by WWE

EC3 was among the WWE Superstars who were released by the company back in April. The mass exodus saw over 20 Superstars leave the company and only Drake Maverick has been signed back so far.

It is not just IMPACT Wrestling who have been teasing the return. EC3 himself has been tweeting hints of a possible return to the promotion for the past few weeks.

EC3 had joined WWE after leaving IMPACT Wrestling back in January 2018, but it was not a memorable one. He only managed to win the WWE 24/7 Championship during his stint and was lost in the shuffle on the main roster.