"We were going to book him" – Austin Theory almost joined WWE's rival after sending them a promo tape (Exclusive)

Austin Theory has quickly risen through the ranks in WWE, all thanks to Vince McMahon's on-screen mentorship.

Dutch Mantell revealed on the latest Smack Talk episode that IMPACT Wrestling was close to signing Theory when he worked for the company's creative team in 2017.

Mantell, who was briefly IMPACT Wrestling's Creative Head, saw the promo package sent by Austin Theory and was impressed by the young wrestler's look and overall potential. Dutch Mantell said IMPACT wanted to book Austin before WWE came in to sign the star on a full-time contract:

"I've been reading about Austin Theory, but I never saw him have a match. This was the first time I'd ever seen the kid. Now, when I was working for TNA, he sent us some, you know, he sent us a promo package then, and I saw him then, he looked good. We were going to book him, but then he, I think, got picked up by WWE. But he hadn't, then probably IMPACT would've grabbed him because he was a good-looking kid. A young kid. I can just look at him and tell, something you can just look at people and tell if they have talent, and I think he had talent and we were going to book him, but WWE kind of snatched him off, which is fine by me." (10:52 to 11:39)

You can watch the full Smack Talk episode below:

Austin Theory will soon face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas. The RAW star appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, getting in McAfee's face before smacking him across the head, thus setting up the upcoming WrestleMania bout.

Send your stuff everywhere: Dutch Mantell advises aspiring wrestlers to follow Austin Theory's approach

Dutch Mantell appreciated talents like Austin Theory as they actively looked for opportunities. The former WWE manager urged young wrestlers not to stop sending footage of their work to promoters and companies.

The legendary manager personally helped coach several wrestlers and said stars shouldn't be afraid of rejection:

"Anybody who's out there trying to get into the professional wrestling field, don't be shy. Send your stuff everywhere, to everybody. This is what I tell everybody, what's the worst they can say, Sid? It's no. That's the worst they can say. What else are they going to say? But yes, they may say, yes, and that's what you're looking for. So, when you get a yes, that's still not an automatic end, you've got to go, and you've got to prove yourself, and I think everybody knows that." (11:42 to 12:10)

Have you enjoyed watching Austin Theory's recent push in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below and share your views on the 24-year-old superstar!

If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Abhinav Singh