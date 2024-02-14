Imperium member has interesting response to potential title change on WWE RAW

A member of Imperium has reacted to a WWE RAW potentially becoming the new Intercontinental Champion. Gunther captured the title from Ricochet in June 2022 and has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Imperium is currently involved in a rivalry with The New Day and a former Bloodline member on WWE RAW. Jey Uso confronted the Intercontinental Champion on a recent edition of the red brand and will battle for the title next Monday night. Jey Uso and The New Day defeated Imperium in a 6-man tag team match last night on RAW.

USA Network posted on social media that Jey Uso could finally be the superstar to dethrone Gunther now that he has aligned with The New Day. Imperium's Giovanni Vinci took to his Instagram story to react to the comment and sarcastically responded, "Sure..." as seen in the image below.

Vinci reacts to USA Network's comment on Instagram.

Bill Apter claims Gunther has the perfect WWE opponent waiting for him

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that Randy Orton would be the perfect superstar to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter said The Viper would be his selection to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion. The veteran added that the two stars are currently on different brands, but that can easily be rectified:

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [0:50 onwards]

Gunther has become one of the most dominant superstars on the entire roster. It will be fascinating to see who will finally capture the Intercontinental Championship from the 36-year-old down the line.

