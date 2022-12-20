Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser reacts to The Miracle on 34th Street Fight on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium will square off against Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, as announced by Adam Pearce on WWE social media. Kaiser reacted to the upcoming battle on Twitter.

The Monster Among Men interfered last week on WWE SmackDown to defend Ricochet, who was set to be attacked by all three Imperium members after failing to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther. Imperium has been causing Ricochet and Braun Strowman problems on SmackDown recently, and this previous week's program didn't make matters any better.

Due to this, The One and Only and The Monster of All Monsters will take on the former NXT Tag Team Champions in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight this week on SmackDown.

In response to the match's announcement by WWE official Adam Pearce, Ludwig Kaiser stated that it was a mockery of his sport and that he and his partner would demonstrate what the business really stands for on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

"Miracle on 34th Street Fight? What a mockery of our beloved sport. But don’t you worry, @VinciWWE and I are going to remind the WWE Universe of what this business really should be all about #TheMatIsSacred. You’re welcome @WWE #IMPERIUM," Kaiser tweeted.

It will be intriguing to see if Braun Strowman eventually faces Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a singles bout for the championship.

Gunther faced a wrestling legend at a Live Event ahead of WWE SmackDown

This past weekend, WWE hosted a Holiday Supershow live event in Moline, IL. WWE SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion Gunther was in the ring and asked anybody in the back to face him for the championship. The challenge was accepted by none other than The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

The match was incredible, but it ended in disqualification when the Ring General shoved the referee into the ropes to stop the former WWE Champion's Phenomenal Forearm.

The two facing off is certainly a dream match scenario, but it would have been even better if it had taken place on WWE TV in front of a large crowd with people watching at home.

Would you like to see Gunther vs. The Phenomenal One on WWE television? let us know in the comments.

