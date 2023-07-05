"In an alternate universe Dominik Mysterio never became a wrestler" - Resurfaced photo of Rhea Ripley with male star leaves WWE fans confused 

WWE fans have been left confused by a throwback photo of Rhea Ripley carrying a male star that has resurfaced online.

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion and successfully defended the title last night on WWE RAW in Baltimore. The Eradicator defeated Natalya on the red brand and attacked the veteran after the match. Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan made the save, and The Eradicator retreated to end the segment.

A wrestling fan posted a hilarious photo of Rhea Ripley carrying Riott City Wrestling star Jett Armstrong on Twitter. The male star resembles United States Champion Austin Theory, as seen in the image below.

Many members of the WWE Universe were confused by the image and wondered why Rhea was carrying around Austin Theory. Another fan joked that in an alternate universe, Dominik Mysterio never became a wrestler, and Austin Theory is the 4th member of the Judgment Day faction.

Rhea Ripley on working with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

The Judgment Day faction has become wildly popular on WWE RAW, and the group is enjoying working together.

The group had an eventful night at Money in the Bank this past Saturday in London. Rhea Ripley did not defend the Women's World Championship but was ringside for Dominik's loss to Cody Rhodes.

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match to begin the premium live event, then distracted his fellow stablemate, Finn Balor, in his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. Rollins emerged victorious and picked up a victory over Dominik in the main event of last night's episode of WWE as the Judgment Day members argued ringside.

In a recent interview with Michael Fairman, The Eradicator disclosed that she didn't know if she and Dominik would work well together initially. However, their bond has started to grow, and now The Judgment Day is having a lot of fun working together.

"But like watch these bonds sort of just grow, and it's funny because, like Dom and I, we're the same age, pretty much. I'm one year older than him and that's it. So like, we're very, very similar and we're on the same sort of path, so it's just been clicking and we're having a lot of fun," she said. [From 0:39 - 1:24]

Ripley was confronted by Becky Lynch on a recent episode of RAW and had a stare-down with Raquel Rodriguez last night on the red brand after she defeated Natalya. Only time will tell which female superstar on the RAW roster will challenge Rhea Ripley next for the title.

