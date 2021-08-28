"In his head, he does" - Bruce Prichard admits that a retired WWE legend wants one more match

Bruce Prichard spoke about WWE SummerSlam 2006 on this week's Something to Wrestle podcast with host Conrad Thompson, and Hulk Hogan's desire to have one more match was also one of the talking points during the show.

Prichard admitted that Hogan still has hope of entering the ring for another match.

Despite being a massive supporter of The Hulkster, he did not want to see the legendary performer wrestle again. Prichard felt it would pose a significant risk to Hogan's health.

#OnThisDay #OTD: #Summerslam 2006 @tdgarden



Hulk Hogan’s final match in WWE when he defeated Randy Orton. Hogan wrestled in over 200 matches during his time in WWF/WWE (1979-‘80, 1983-‘93, 2002-‘03, 2005-‘06)



The main event saw Edge retain his WWE championship vs. John Cena pic.twitter.com/dyvyXIo1ou — Mike Riley (@Sarge985) August 20, 2021

Hulk Hogan is currently 68 years old, and his last recognized match happened back in 2012 for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Prichard had no intention of seeing the Hall of Famer struggle in the ring, which would tarnish the latter's image and legacy.

"If you were to ask Hulk today, I think Hulk would tell you, 'I've still got one more in me, brother.' In his head, he does. I just wouldn't for his health. I don't want to see that, man. I want to remember Hulk Hogan as Hulk Hogan and the way he was and for him to come back and do some nostalgia stuff and be Hulk today. Always entertaining, always great. I just, man, he is Hulk Hogan. You don't want to see Hulk Hogan, you know, gimping around the ring. I just don't want to see that. I want to see my guy," stated Prichard.

Bruce Prichard on Hulk Hogan's last WWE match

Hulk Hogan's last WWE match happened against Randy Orton at SummerSlam in 2006, and The Hulkster won the match with his trusted leg drop.

Prichard recalled that Hogan made the right call to end his in-ring stint with WWE after SummerSlam, as his body couldn't keep up with the action anymore.

However, the legendary superstar would wrestle several matches outside WWE in the years to follow, and Prichard wasn't in favor of the move.

"First of all, as we discussed before, nobody kicks out of the leg drop. Hulk Hogan beat his a** because it was Hulk Hogan goddammit! But you know, also at the same time, the back issues and all the other issues that Hulk had between his knees and back and everything else. It was time for him to be out of the ring. I'm glad that was his last match, at least in WWE; he would go on to have more elsewhere, but I don't think that was the best thing for his longevity and for his body in general," added Prichard.

Hulk Hogan was actively pushing for a retirement match against Vince McMahon not too long ago, but, unsurprisingly enough, nothing substantial ever came out of the story.

Knowing WWE's medical protocols, Hogan might never be given the green signal to compete despite the former world champion's earnest efforts to stay in shape.

