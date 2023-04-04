"In his mind, thinks he is in his 20s" - Veteran warns Shane McMahon about his age after WrestleMania accident (Exclusive)

Shane McMahon's surprise return at WrestleMania ended with him suffering an unfortunate injury. During the latest Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo spoke about Shane O'Mac's mindset and urged his long-time friend to rethink his in-ring approach.

Vince McMahon's son showed up on night two of WrestleMania and competed in an impromptu match against The Miz, ending with Snoop Dogg getting an unlikely victory.

McMahon was helped to the back by WWE medics, and it was later revealed that he tore his quad while attempting a leapfrog. The former SmackDown Commissioner made a name for his daredevilry in the ring, but Vince Russo felt it was high time that Shane took a step back and advised him not to get involved in anything remotely risky inside the squared circle.

Shane McMahon is 53 years old, but in his mind, Russo believed the veteran star thought he was in his 20s and warned him about the dire consequences of thinking the same:

"I've always said this about Shane, bro; he's getting up there in age," highlighted Vince Russo. "Shane is in his 50s now. But Shane, in his mind, thinks he is in his 20s, and he wants to go out there and do all this stuff. He doesn't understand, bro; your body is not going to go along with it." [33:01 - 33:40]

Vince Russo continued to talk about the apparent stubbornness of members of the McMahon family and how most of them push their aging bodies to unimaginable limits.

"That's the thing about being a McMahon, bro; they don't want to accept that. Bro, you can't turn back the clock as much as you want to go out there and do it; you can't!" Russo added,"Your body is not keeping up with what you want to do. Chris, I swear to god. Guarantee you that this may have been the one that he finally learned from." [33:20 - 34:51]

I love Shane McMahon to death: Vince Russo

The former WWE writer worked alongside Shane McMahon during the Attitude Era and has stayed in touch with him even after leaving the company.

Russo admitted that he greatly respected Shane and noted how the former Hardcore Champion was always trying to get his father's acknowledgment. The outspoken personality stated that irrespective of how much he tries, Shane McMahon would never be able to live up to Vince McMahon's expectations of him.

Russo has been saying the same thing for years, as he reiterated below:

"I've been saying it for years; I love Shane McMahon to death. You know I'm very high on pride, being the best you; that's Shane to a tee because his whole life he's had to prove himself to his dad, which he was never going to live up to his dad's expectations, no matter what he did. Bro, he could have put on a cape and flown thrown the metropolis, and it wouldn't have been enough for Vince. [32:40 - 33:20]

Was WrestleMania 39 the last time we see Shane O'Mac compete in a WWE ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

