"In the top group, they are the stooges" - WWE veteran isn't impressed with The Usos' booking in The Bloodline

WWE stars Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso have been used as stooges in The Bloodline, according to veteran Jim Cornette.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have been loyal to Roman Reigns since the beginning of The Bloodline angle a couple of years ago.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette suggested that Jimmy and Jey have been portrayed as sidekicks in Reigns' faction but have the potential to do a lot more.

"But no, The Usos have had big matches and they've been on top and they've been in this Bloodline thing. I mean, they're not, you know, preliminary talent, it's just still the picture they're in. In the top group, they are the stooges. So they're still in the top group and they've been the tag team champions but it could be so much more prominent if they weren't portrayed and Roman can still them what to do, I'm not saying that." said Cornette [4:25-4:52]

Dutch Mantell believes WWE won't sacrifice Roman Reigns to end The Bloodline

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that WWE won't risk sacrificing Roman Reigns, considering the run he is currently on.

Mantell believes that Reigns might take time off if he drops the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He said:

"Sid, really, you need to get off that pipe. Do you think they are going to sacrifice Roman Reigns? That's the hottest thing they got. He might take some time off (after losing his title) and come back, but I don't think they are going to drop that. If I was in creative and you were a member, I'd have to reach over and slap you for even thinking about that. Let's not even think about that, guys."

Reigns will face Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and with a win, he will confirm his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

