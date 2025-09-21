Incredible AJ Lee stat surfaces following WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 21, 2025 19:50 GMT
Lee returned to the ring at Wrestlepalooza 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Lee returned to the ring at Wrestlepalooza 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]

An incredible stat has surfaced following AJ Lee's return to the ring last night at WWE Wrestlepalooza at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The veteran competed in her first match since 2015 at the PLE last night.

The former Divas Champion teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza in a mixed tag team match. AJ Lee trapped Lynch in the Black Widow submission in the middle of the ring, and The Man had no choice but to tap out.

As pointed out by Wrestle Features on social media, Lee's bout at Wrestlepalooza was the longest match of her illustrious career so far.

The 38-year-old returned to the company on the September 5 edition of WWE SmackDown to confront Becky Lynch. The Women's Intercontinental Champion is married to Seth Rollins, and she had been slapping CM Punk during his rivalry with her husband. Lee's last match before Wrestlepalooza took place on the March 30, 2015, episode of RAW.

Vince Russo has not been impressed with AJ Lee's return to WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on AJ Lee's return to WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized Lee's recent promo on the red brand. He mocked wrestling fans for chanting "therapy!" and suggested that new viewers were not entertained by her promo. The veteran also claims that the segment was unrealistic and terrible television.

"I thought this was horrible. She was talking about freaking mental health. I went for therapy, and now the marks are chanting therapy. I'm like, what are we freaking watching here, bro? This is awful, this is awful, bro. There is not one shred of reality in anything they do. What we're seeing is for that crowd. If you're not a part of this crowd, and you're trying to watch this, good luck!"
AJ Lee proved that she could still go in the ring at WWE Wrestlepalooza after more than a decade away from the ring. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Lee in the weeks ahead on RAW.

