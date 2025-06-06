"Incredible legend" is planned for win at WWE Money in the Bank, believes Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE Money in the Bank this year has a truly interesting mix of participants, leaving fans uncertain as to who the winner among the six men could be. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the victor will be none other than Penta.

The masked luchador has been moulded as a prodigy ever since he debuted in the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. Further, his feud with Chad Gable has been very interesting, with the addition of El Grande Americano into the mix as well. According to Apter, the masked luchador could be among the final few in the ring for the MITB contract, and may actually win the whole thing as well.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"I think the end of it is gonna be El Grande Americano and Penta, up at the top of the ladder. You know they, they really have been trying to make Penta into this incredible legend that the broadcasters are talking about and all that. I think Penta is going to win it, with a big battle with Senor Americano at the end." [3:06 onwards]

Penta had some harsh words for another WWE superstar recently

Penta's feud with Chad Gable seemingly runs deep. The 40-year-old recently spoke about his opponent and verbally bashed him for his actions.

Speaking on WWE RAW Recap, Penta talked about Chad Gable and called him a clown. He said:

"Yes, so... the El Grande Americano, or Chad Gable, or whatever his name is, [doesn't] matter. He is a a stupid clown because he is a fake luchador. The real luchador is Penta, and tonight I showed him and the whole world who is Penta, and who is the best luchador in this world. No, no, no... not in this world, in this universe," Penta said.

For now, it remains to be seen if Penta has what it takes to win WWE Money in the Bank.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the exclusive YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

