Penta labels WWE rival a "stupid clown;" shares in-ring story from RAW

Penta quickly became a WWE fan favorite upon arriving four months ago. While fans and officials welcomed the Lucha star with open arms, Penta has made several enemies due to how good he is in the ring. The former TNA World Champion just blasted a certain superstar and shared observations from a match.

Zero-Fear has been on a tear since defeating Chad Gable for his WWE RAW debut in January. The one-half of The Lucha Brothers began mounting momentum while waiting on his brother Rey Fenix to arrive. The three-time AEW champion debuted on SmackDown in April, then faced Gable's masked alter-ego at WrestleMania 41: El Grande Americano. Amid the heat between the two sides, Penta defeated Gable on this week's RAW in their rematch.

Penta joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on the WWE RAW Recap following Monday's live episode in Louisville, KY. Roberts pointed out that Penta already has issues with various people, including all the members of The Judgment Day and El Grande Americano, who, according to Sam, is a Luchador just like Penta.

The host then wondered if Penta was just hard to get along with. The two-time AEW champion fired back at him, declaring Gable to be a stupid clown.

Trending

"Yes, so... the El Grande Americano, or Chad Gable, or whatever his name is, [doesn't] matter. He is a a stupid clown because he is a fake Luchador. The real Luchador is Penta, and tonight I showed him and the whole world who is Penta, and who is the best Luchador in this world. No, no, no... not in this world, in this [WWE] Universe," Penta said. [From 28:26 to 28:51]

Roberts then mentioned Penta's WWE debut win over Gable in January, and asked how different Monday's match felt against the same opponent.

"Hmm, yes. To be honest, the difference between the first match with Chad Gable and tonight was... he is more aggressive in some parts of the match, you know, so I feel him more because I'm... when it was the first time, he knew me, right? Or maybe a little bit, but now he knows more about me, this is the difference. He knows what are my moves, how is my 'something,' you know? Now he has studied me, I think all month, for this match, or all week, I don't know. But tonight it was more difficult than the first time. This is the truth, brother," Penta said. [From 29:21 to 30:10]

Penta and Gable have also had four singles matches at non-televised WWE live events. Penta won all four matches on the recent Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe, and Monday's RAW win put his record against the Olympian at 6-0.

Chad Gable reacts to WWE RAW loss

Monday's WWE RAW featured the fallout from the Backlash feud and more buildup to the packed summer schedule. The first match of the night saw Penta defeat Chad Gable in just over 11 minutes.

Master Gable took to Instagram to react to the loss. He also shared a few photos.

"Wrestling is my daylong obsession, joy, and torment," Chad Gable wrote.

American Made was represented on RAW with Ivy Nile ringside during Gable's match. The next bout on RAW saw The Creed Brothers defeat The War Raiders to likely earn a title shot. World Tag Team Champions The New Day helped them win.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More