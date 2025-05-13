Popular WWE Superstar blasts Dominik Mysterio as a "stupid dummy" with a "stupid mustache"

The WWE Universe seems to be developing a stronger love-hate relationship with Dominik Mysterio, but a certain Superstar taking the company by storm has made his opinion clear. The son of Rey Mysterio is still riding high after the biggest win of his career, but a bigger fan favorite is publicly taunting and insulting the champ.

Ad

Dirty Dom and the rest of The Judgment Day have a battle going on with Penta. One-half of The Lucha Brothers has mixed it up as of late with Carlito, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Mysterio. The latter became Intercontinental Champion by dethroning Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal 4 Way that included Balor and Penta, who was making his debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Zero-Fear is no fan of the younger Mysterio and may dislike his mustache even more than the man. Penta spoke to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on this week's WWE RAW Recap, and the two-time AEW champion expressed frustration with The Judgment Day. Roberts, seemingly a Dominik Mysterio super-fan, took the opportunity to put Mysterio over to Penta, which led to a viral exchange after Penta called Roberts out over his Judgment Day fandom.

Ad

Trending

"You're on Dom's team, right? [Roberts: I support Dominik] [Morant: he's obsessed, Dominik's #1 fan] Don't lie to me, don't lie to me! [laughs] [Roberts: I'm a supporter] Why, this stupid dummy? Why? [Roberts: I've watched him grow, he's amazing, his mustache] A stupid mustache! [Roberts: you don't like it?] It's a stupid mustache. This is the truth," Penta said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mysterio and Penta have had three singles matches. The masked Superstar won during RAW on April 7, but Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship over Penta at the RAW After WrestleMania 41 and at Backlash last weekend.

Penta and Dominik Mysterio on next week's WWE RAW

Penta is set to team with AJ Styles to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on next week's WWE RAW from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito are expected to be ringside. Below is the updated RAW lineup:

Ad

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker Penta and AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Money In the Bank qualifying matches to be announced

Expand Tweet

Next week's RAW will be the go-home episode for SNME. The following Superstars are also advertised locally: Gunther, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and The New Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More