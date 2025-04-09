Penta reveals why WWE is better than AEW

Penta has taken the WWE Universe by storm. The wrestling world was well aware of the masked star long before he debuted on RAW, but Penta's career resurgence in WWE has opened him up to a slew of new fans. One-half of The Lucha Brothers has just opened up on why the feelings of excitement and gratitude are mutual.

Zero-Fear was familiar to fans from his runs in Lucha Underground, TNA, and elsewhere, but he and brother Rey Fenix began a significant career chapter by joining Tony Khan's new company as AEW originals in 2019. After reigns with the World Tag Team and World Trios Championships, Penta left last year amid controversy and frustration, while Fenix was granted his release in February.

Pentagon Jr. has declared World Wrestling Entertainment to be the best wrestling company in the world. Speaking to Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland on the recent Road to WrestleMania European tour, Penta discussed his first three months with WWE, and how the company is from a worker standpoint. The near-18-year veteran lauded his new employer for changing his career, and life. While he didn't name All Elite Wrestling, Penta was adamant about the Stamford-based promotion being the best.

"It’s a mix of emotions and feelings. It’s very different. I think, not think, I’m sure WWE is the best company in the world, brother, they make you feel like a big superstar. They make you feel very professional. You are a professional wrestler. I love WWE. These three months was changes in my life. Every change is to improve something. This improvement was my career. When I say this is the new Penta Era. When I came here, I started a new era for Penta in my life," Penta said. [H/T - SEScoops]

Penta will make his debut on the big stage in less than two weeks at WrestleMania 41. He is set to work a Fatal Four-Way with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

WWE WrestleMania 41 updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment is a mere 11 days away from its 41st annual WrestleMania. Below is the updated lineup:

Night One: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Night Two: Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Gauntlet Match winners Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

The challengers for The Judgment Day and the Women's Tag Team Championship will be determined via Gauntlet Match on Friday's SmackDown. The participating teams are The Secret Hervice, Pure Fusion Collective, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, B-Fab and Michin.

