Incredible record set at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 was already a historic show, being the first-ever two-night edition of the premium live event. However, it became more memorable as an incredible record was set to close Night One of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In the main event, CM Punk defeated Gunther to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, his joy was short-lived as Seth Rollins walked out to the squared circle to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win the gold.

The Visionary's cash-in at WWE SummerSlam came 20 days after Naomi used her contract to win the Women's World Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event. It marked the first instance of two Money in the Bank contracts being cashed in within a month's time.

The previous record for the shortest time between two Money in the Bank cash-ins was 56 days, set by Bayley and Brock Lesnar in 2019. The Role Model cashed in her contract to become the SmackDown Women's Champion on May 19, the same night she won the briefcase. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, held the contract for 56 days before cashing it in on Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14.

Interestingly, the gap between Nikki A.S.H. cashing in her contract in 2021 and Big E's cash-in was also 56 days. While the female star did it the night after winning the contract to dethrone Charlotte Flair to become the new RAW Women's Champion, the former New Day member waited for nearly two months before cashing it in on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship.

Triple H comments on Seth Rollins' hatred for CM Punk following the surprising cash-in at SummerSlam

Speaking on the SummerSlam Post-Show, Triple H spoke about the fierce rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

The Game noted that The Visionary's passion for the business fuels his hatred towards The Second City Saint. He added that Rollins would never forget Punk for wronging the Stamford-based company back in the day.

"It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done," he said.

You can check out the video below for Triple H's comments:

After what happened at SummerSlam, CM Punk and Seth Rollins are likely to feud over the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Best in the World can win the title back.

