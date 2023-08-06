Incredible stat revealed following Gunther’s win at WWE SummerSlam

WWE currently has some dominant champions holding the top titles of the company. Gunther, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Austin Theory have enjoyed lengthy reigns with their respective titles.

However, Gunther is head and shoulders above the rest of the top names as he has done something no one has been capable of. The Ring General joined WWE, made his WWE debut on January 12, 2019, and won the NXT United Kingdom Championship soon after.

After holding the title for 870 days, he finally dropped it to Ilja Dragunov. It marked the first time Gunther had been pinned in a singles match in the company.

After moving to the main roster, it did not take The Ring General long to win the Intercontinental Championship. He has held the title for 422 days straight, and the reign keeps getting more and more dominant with each passing day.

This means that he has been part of the WWE for 1,667 days (as of this writing). He has held a title for 1,292 days (to date) of his time in the company. The incredible feat has allowed him to wear a championship belt around his waist for 77.5% of his time in the company. The stat was pointed out by Reddit user WWEWalkingDeadfan.

The only time he hasn’t had a title is during his time in NXT. He made very few appearances while on the brand and competed in only five one-on-one matches. He challenged for the top title of the brand only once.

Gunther defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam hosted some big championship matches this year. Among them was Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship defense against Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior came across as a massive threat to The Austrian Anomaly’s title. However, he could not undo the champion, who is marching towards the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in history.

The leader of Imperium has nothing left to prove in the company. Fans have already been in awe of his athleticism and in-ring work. He has also gotten in incredible shape over the past several months.

It’s only a matter of time before the creative team puts a world championship around his waist. It will help The Ring General impose his dominance over the main roster even more.

Do you want to see Gunther as a future world champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here