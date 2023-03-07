Incredible stat surrounding Finn Balor's match on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor has been preoccupied with Edge of late but has to be focused ahead of his big match against Johnny Gargano tonight on WWE RAW. An interesting stat regarding the former Universal Champion has emerged ahead of the high-profile clash.

Balor joined Judgment Day last year, and the group immediately betrayed Edge upon the former's arrival. The inaugural Universal Champion teamed up with Rhea Ripley in a loss to Edge and Beth Phoenix at Elimination Chamber. He then attacked The Rated-R Superstar on the subsequent episode of RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, Finn Balor is set to battle former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano. Wrestling stats and Info on Twitter pointed out that this is the first time the two will be facing each other in a singles match in three years.

It will be the first time Gargano has had a singles bout against a former NXT Champion since his Empty Arena match against Tommaso Ciampa in 2020.

"This will be @JohnnyGargano’s first time going 1-on-1 with a fellow former #WWENXT Champion since April of 2020, when he [email protected] an Empty Arena Match on NXT. Gargano and Balor have only met in WWE/NXT singles action once before, also in early 2020 [Finn won]," tweeted Wrestling Stats & Info.

The Gargano-Balor match in question took place on February 16, 2020, at NXT Takeover in Portland. The two men have since only faced each other twice, in a Triple Threat match involving Keith Lee and a Fatal Four-Way contest involving Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa, with both bouts coming in 2020.

Finn Balor recently mocked WWE Hall of Famer Edge

The former Universal Champion has not stopped trash-talking despite Edge and Beth Phoenix getting the better of The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber.

Finn Balor recently appeared on The Bump and took some shots at The Rated-R Superstar. He claimed that Edge teaming up with Beth Phoenix to hit the Shatter Machine at the premium live event was cheating.

Balor also stated that whenever the Hall of Famer returns to RAW, he will be present to hit Edge with a Coup de Grace and "crush" him.

"So, when Edge decides to return to RAW, decides to return his big giant over-sized head to television, I will climb up on the top rope, I will jump as high as I can, and I will crush him," added Balor.

Edge announced that 2023 would be his final year in the ring and said he plans on retiring when the promotion returns to Toronto in August. It will be interesting to see if Balor winds up being The Rated-R Superstar's final opponent at WrestleMania.

