Indi Hartwell, Mandy Rose, and more WWE stars send supportive messages to 31-year-old after RAW debut

Indi Hartwell, Mandy Rose, and several other WWE stars have reacted to a 31-year-old's heartfelt message following their RAW debut last night in Pennsylvania.

Several big matches took place during last night's episode of the red brand. It was the first show following Crown Jewel 2023, and the road to Survivor Series on November 25 is already underway. The Miz won a Fatal Four-Way match to become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, and another title bout was made official during last night's episode of RAW.

There was a Battle Royal to determine Rhea Ripley's next challenger for the Women's World Championship. Zoey Stark was the last superstar remaining and will now go on to challenge Ripley for the title at Survivor Series in a few weeks.

Ivy Nile arrived with The Creed Brothers when they accepted Alpha Academy's Open Challenge last week. However, she made her in-ring debut last night on WWE RAW during the Battle Royal. She took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message and thanked everyone who supported her along the way.

"I definitely felt the love on my #wweraw debut last night, thank you everyone for the support 💜 can’t wait to see what’s next 😈,"

Former superstar Mandy Rose, Indi Hartwell, and more stars reacted to Ivy Nile's debut, as seen in the image below.

Nia Jax eliminated Ivy Nile during the Battle Royal on WWE RAW

Ivy Nile could be out for revenge on Nia Jax following last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and Shayna Baszler teamed up to eliminate Nia Jax last night toward the end of the Battle Royal. The Irresistible Force then attacked Nile on the ring apron out of anger and then eliminated her.

Jax returned to the company on the September 11 edition of RAW and unleashed an attack on Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. However, Jax came up short during the Fatal Four-Way match for the Women's World Championship this past Saturday at Crown Jewel and now will have to work her way back up the card for another title opportunity.

Ivy Nile was impressive last night during her in-ring debut on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if she attempts to get revenge on Nia Jax for eliminating her from the Battle Royal in the weeks ahead.

