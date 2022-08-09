Indi Hartwell reacts to Dexter Lumis' WWE return

Indi Hartwell took to Twitter during the final moments of RAW and reacted to Dexter Lumis' return.

AJ Styles and The Miz faced off in a No Disqualification match on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The hard-fought battle ended with Styles hitting a Styles Clash for the big win over the former WWE Champion. Following the contest, Styles noted that cops were dragging someone away, and it was clear that the person was none other than Dexter Lumis.

Moments later, Indi Hartwell shared her immediate reaction to Lumis' return via her official Twitter handle.

Check out her tweet below:

How did the WWE Universe respond to the tweet shared by Indi Hartwell after Lumis' return?

The romantic angle between Hartwell and Dexter Lumis was incredibly well-received by the WWE Universe last year. Lumis was released from his WWE contract in April 2022 and the news didn't sit well with fans one bit.

Now that Lumis has seemingly returned, fans are quite excited at the prospect of seeing the duo together again on WWE TV somewhere down the line. Here's how fans reacted to Indi's tweet following Lumis' return on RAW:

Indi Hartwell proposed to Dexter Lumis on the August 17, 2021, episode of WWE NXT and they got married on the September 14 episode of NXT. Hartwell later shared her honest thoughts on her on-screen wedding to Lumis:

“I think my favorite part of it would definitely have to be the wedding because obviously wrestling weddings don’t usually go down without a hitch but this one, I think was perfect. There was a lot of characters, a lot of comedy and it had a really happy and satisfying ending. So if there’s one thing I’m really proud of out of my career, it’s definitely the wedding.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Fans of 'InDex' are quite excited about the return of Dexter Lumis on WWE TV. Only time will tell if this eventually leads to Indi and Dexter's reunion. The two stars were one of the most adorable on-screen couples in recent memory, and it would be quite interesting to see them share the screen together again.

