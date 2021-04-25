Indian MMA Star Sanjana George reveals what Triple H told her backstage after WWE signing

WWE recently revealed the latest Performance Center class. Indian MMA star Sanjana George was one of the recruits signed by the company. The report of Sanjana George's WWE signing was exclusively broken first by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta back in February.

The 26-year-old combat sports athlete sat down for an interview with the Times of India, where she spoke on a range of topics, including her pro wrestling idols, Triple H's reaction to her signing, pursuing MMA and much more.

Sanjana George revealed that she had a brief meeting with Triple H during which she got to say 'hi' to the NXT boss. George considered it a privilege to meet The Game, who responded by wishing her good luck. George explained:

"It was a very brief meeting. But I got to say 'Hi, it's an absolute privilege to meet you,' and he said 'good luck!'"

"The Rock and Ronda Rousey were my idols" - Sanjana George

Sanjana George revealed she keenly followed The Rock and Ronda Rousey and took inspiration from the aforementioned megastars. George said:

"The Rock and Ronda Rousey were my idols. I have followed their journey from the time I was an athletic little girl, trying out everything under the sun, sports-wise."

George developed an interest in Mixed Martial Arts when she first started kickboxing for self-defense purposes. The Kottayam-native said that she fell in love with MMA and, being an introvert, the sport gave her an outlet to release her emotions.

As time passed, MMA became a way of life for Sanjana George, and she also gradually received her family's support. George said:

"I happened to try out a kickboxing class, and in no time, I was addicted. I felt taking up MMA would also help me defend myself or protect my sisters if required, and I went for it. They weren't sure how safe it was and was very hesitant to let me pursue it. But I didn't give up. I'm an absolute introvert, and it was often tough for me to voice what I wanted to say or stand up for myself. MMA gradually gave me the confidence and respect I wanted, and over time, my family too became more and more supportive."

Sanjana George may not have any professional wrestling experience, but the life-long athlete seems more than ready for the WWE challenge.