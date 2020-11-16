It has been 15 years since the tragic passing of Eddie Guerrero. Fans and wrestlers alike have been paying tribute to him, reminiscing about all the great memories he provided fans.

However, one wrestler in the independent scene, Alex Ocean, went the other route in one of his matches recently, choosing to insult Eddie Guerrero.

On November 14th, ICW No Holds Barred had a show with one of the matches being Alex Ocean versus Akira. During the match, Ocean performed the "Three Amigos" suplex, a move made popular by the late great Eddie Guerrero, in what seemed to be a tribute to him.

However, that quickly changed when Alex Ocean shouted at the fans "F*** Eddie Guerrero." This was obviously not taken kindly to by fans around the world, who took to Twitter to voice their discontent.

This was clearly a poor attempt from Alex Ocean to get some cheap heat from the fans at the event. However, despite this being a business, taking a shot at a WWE legend like Eddie Guerrero just a day after the anniversary of his passing is no way to go about it.

Alex Ocean apologizes for insulting Eddie Guerrero

The aftermath of Alex Ocean's actions saw fans go off on him for his decision during the match. Ocean's actions came a day after fans and wrestlers around the world paid tribute to Latino Heat, 15 years after his passing. Ocean, realizing his mistake, chose to apologize via Twitter in a two-part apology to Eddie Guerrero and his family.

(Part 2/2) What I said was completely out of line, and I promise to do better going forward. — Ocean Can’t Die (@thealexocean) November 15, 2020

Alex Ocean chose his words carefully this time around, realizing that he made the tasteless remarks in the heat of the moment. He then went on to admit that he was completely out of line and promised to do better in the future.

Despite his apology, wrestling fans are still yet to forgive Alex Ocean for this lapse of judgment, and we can't blame them. Regardless of whether it was in the heat of the moment or not, the memory of Eddie Guerrero should not have been tarnished the way it was by Alex. It is good that he has seen the error in his ways, but only time will tell if fans will see it too.