WWE RAW segment features indie wrestler Kelsey Heather as one of Bobby Lashley's models

Independent wrestler Kelsey Heather has been featured on WWE RAW the past two weeks alongside WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Heather is one of the many women WWE has brought in recent weeks to enhance the character of the All Mighty.

Kelsey Heather keeps herself busy in the Florida area as not only has she been a pro wrestler for the last few years, but she's also a cheerleader for the Orlando Magic of the NBA. Heather recently wrestled against Roma at Coastal Championship Wrestling over the weekend before her latest appearance on WWE RAW.

If that wasn't enough, Kelsey Heather is also a former NFL and NHL cheerleader and is currently the head coach of the University of Tampa cheerleaders.

Does Kelsey Heather have a future in WWE?

According to Wrestling Inc., the other models alongside Heather last night also included Mia Lanz, Monique, Yesi Mena, and Alicia Jewels.

Last night on WWE RAW, Kelsey Heather and the other models looked on as Drew McIntyre, and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley signed the contract for their title match inside Hell in a Cell at the pay-per-view under the same name.

The stipulation was added that if Bobby Lashley defeats Drew McIntyre again, he cannot challenge for the WWE Championship again as long as Lashley holds the title.

If Lashley drops the title to McIntyre at Hell in a Cell, there is a chance that "Lashley's Ladies" will cease to exist going forward as they are seemingly part of the WWE Championship act right now.

If Kelsey Heather has made an impression on WWE management in recent weeks, we'll find out soon enough.

Are you enjoying the evolution of Bobby Lashley's character on WWE RAW? Would you like Kelsey Heather to stick around in WWE for the foreseeable future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush