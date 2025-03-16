  • home icon
  Infuriated WWE veteran lashes out against changes made by Triple H; says Vince McMahon wouldn't have allowed it (Exclusive)

Infuriated WWE veteran lashes out against changes made by Triple H; says Vince McMahon wouldn't have allowed it (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 16, 2025 00:53 GMT
What is next for Triple H? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Triple H? (Image via wwe.com)

WWE has undergone numerous changes over the past couple of years since Triple H ascended to power. According to a veteran, some of these decisions would not have been made if Vince McMahon was still in control.

The veteran in question, Vince Russo, has years of experience in the pro wrestling business. Having worked alongside Vince McMahon as the global juggernaut's head writer at one point, he has a good idea of the kind of person the former CEO is. Russo revealed that McMahon considered the mat of the ring "sacred" and would have never tarnished it by allowing sponsors to put logos on it.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said:

"Vince would have never let the ticket prices get to where they have gotten. Vince would have never sold out with logos on the ring. Vince took care of his people. I mean he did, I mean God, bro." [3:39 onwards]
The WWE veteran also criticized Paul Heyman recently

While Paul Heyman has a significant fan following and is widely considered one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling business, Vince Russo has a different opinion.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the former WWE head writer said Heyman's promos had been repetitive for the past decade.

"I don’t like Paul Heyman. It’s very hard for me to be objective when it comes to Paul. I think the dude has been cutting the same freaking exact promo for the last decade, man. It’s so one dimensional, it’s always the same thing. I think he freakin' overacts. I am not a big Paul Heyman fan like everybody else. I am sorry, that’s my opinion." [From 45:18 to 45:50]
Check out the video below.

Paul Heyman is currently working alongside Roman Reigns. On a recent episode of RAW, The Wiseman briefly reunited with his former WWE client, CM Punk.

