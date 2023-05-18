Injured champion breaks silence to send a two-word message after WWE confirmed her status on RAW

Wrestling can be dangerous, and even WWE titleholders are not immune from injuries. This week on RAW, Liv Morgan's injury rumors were confirmed by Adam Pearce. The Women's Tag Team Champion has now sent a two-word message to her fans.

Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan were set to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Unfortunately, due to Morgan's injury, the match had to be changed, with Green and Rodriguez involved in a singles match instead. However, this was not before the challengers demanded the champions forfeit the titles.

Pearce put a stop to that, saying that's not how things were done. According to the report, the WWE Superstar was injured during her title defense last Friday on SmackDown.

While some Twitter users suggested that the injury took place when Rodriguez and Morgan performed a cooperative move, it's not been confirmed. The exact nature of the injury is unknown, nor how serious it is.

That said, Liv Morgan has finally broken her silence on Twitter. She posted a simple two-word tweet where she just said, "Love y'all."

Clearly, she was very grateful for the support fans have shown in her absence.

We at Sportskeeda wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery!

