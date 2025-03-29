Injured former WWE Champion insists there's more to the John Cena heel turn than he's letting on (Exclusive)

A former WWE Champion who has been injured for years now opened up about John Cena's stunning heel turn earlier this month and insisted that there's more to it than what is being let on. The veteran turned heel after over 20 years.

On an appearance on Bowks Talking Bouts, former WWE Champion Big E was asked by Sportskeeda's own Dylan Bowker about the John Cena heel turn that happened at the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

Big E said that there was such a layer of depth to the story that he was amazed. However, after the first promo of heel Cena in Brussels, he believes that there are still more layers to the character that Cena is intentionally not letting on:

"The turn for me - the Travis Scott of it all, The Rock of it all. There was such an added layer of depth to the story there. We got to see in Brussels, John Cena came out and cut his promo, kind of blaming things on fans. A part of me, knowing John Cena, there's another layer. I felt a little thing. As interesting as this is, this isn't just it. I know he's saying, 'it's you, the fans'. He knows our audience so well, he knows how to manipulate the crowd so well." (26:12-26:58)

You can watch the full video below:

John Cena received an interesting new nickname from WWE

John Cena has had a few nicknames over the years, but in the past decade, the 'GOAT' is something he has commonly been referred to as. Now, there's an interesting new nickname for him.

Following his heel turn, WWE released new merchandise, with Cena receiving a nickname. That nickname is 'The Last Real Champion'. It's going to be far more impactful if the former franchise player goes on to win his 17th World Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

That will likely amplify the nickname and bring it to the forefront, with Cena being able to declare himself as the last real champion in wrestling. The irony of it is that he stated on RAW that his goal is to "ruin wrestling" for all the fans.

Cena holding the WWE Championship one last time and declaring himself to be the only real and true champion would add another layer to his heel run. There's certainly a very strong case for him to win the WWE Title despite Cody Rhodes being the right choice of the man to carry the company on his back.

