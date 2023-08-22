Injured superstar fires shots at WWE ahead of RAW

An injured WWE Superstar has delivered an angry message ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

The upcoming edition of the red brand will take place at the Centre Videotron in Quebec, Canada. Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship tonight against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. Also, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will be teaming up to face The New Day.

Braun Strowman has been out of action since May with an injury. He was in a tag team with Ricochet at the time, and the wrestling world was seemingly getting behind the duo. Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, WWE shared a video of the Top 10 wholesome interactions between superstars and fans.

The Monster of All Monsters took to Twitter to point out that he should have been included in the list. Strowman made a compelling argument, as he did capture the RAW Tag Team Championship with a 10-year-old child from the crowd named Nicholas at WrestleMania 34.

"I guess I didn't win the tag titles with a ten year old from the crowd!!!!" posted Strowman.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star Ricochet provides injury update on Braun Strowman

Ricochet shared an update on Braun Strowman and said he cannot wait for his former tag team partner to return to the ring.

Strowman underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae and noted that he is looking forward to making a full recovery in June. Speaking with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, Ricochet claimed that Braun Strowman was doing great and hopes to go after the Undisputed Tag Team Championship with him once he is cleared to return to action.

“He’s doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner. I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait him to get back. He’s doing great," said Ricochet. [From 00:09 - 00:51]

You can check out Ricochet's response in the video below:

Braun Strowman was released by WWE in 2021 but made his return last year. It will be interesting to see if the big man reunites with Ricochet to go after the tag titles down the line.

Do you miss Braun Strowman on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot