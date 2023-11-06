Injured superstar talks about his new self-imposed role amid 20-month-long WWE absence

Big E recently shared his viewpoint on keeping up with the WWE product while he was on the road to recovery.

The New Day Member suffered a severe neck injury during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in March last year. He has since been out of action as he continues with his rehabilitation.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Big E said that he has his 'fan hat' on while watching the WWE these days. He said that being sidelined from action has allowed him to sit back and enjoy the show.

"Honestly, I've been able to kind of just sit back and put on my fan hat. When you're on this hamster wheel, it's hard not to always think about your spot, and how you fit in, and how to get to that next level and think about yourself. But being on the shelf a bit has kind of allowed me to just sit back, and watch the product as a fan," Big E said.

The former WWE champion also shared that he has been actively involved in scouting younger talent while being sidelined.

"You feel like the old guy in the locker room, but it's been nice... The cool thing too is while I was out with injury, I've been helping with some of the scouting stuff, with the NIL stuff, doing tryouts. To me, if you really love the business, you want to make sure that it's in good hands 10 years from now, 20 years from now." [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

Big E gives an update regarding his WWE return

Big E suffered a severe neck injury last year. He has since been out of action, for nearly 20 months now.

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, The New Day member was asked about whether he had any update regarding his return from injury. Big E said revealed that there was no timeline set, as of now.

"I wish I had more information for you. Right now, there is really no timeline. I've been to a few different doctors who have looked over my scans," Big E said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the talented superstar.

What did you make of Big E's latest remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

