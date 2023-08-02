Injured WWE star provides update on return after 10 months

A WWE Superstar who was injured 10 months ago recently provided an update regarding her injury.

Arianna Grace is the daughter of Santino Marella. She began training at the NXT Performance Center last year and even picked up a win against Thea Hail. Sadly, her career was halted after she suffered an injury in October 2022.

Since then she has been out of action due to the extent of the injury. Recently, Arianna Grace took to social media to provide a medical update regarding her injury. Arianna stated that she took her first bump in the ring today after a long time and it looks like she is excited to be back in the ring again.

"Bumped in the ring today for my first time in sooooo long wrestlers you know how I’m feeling excited as anything & sore!"

The fact that Grace is back in the ring and taking bumps could be a good sign for her. It may not be long before she shows up on NXT again.

WWE Superstar Arianna Grace reacted to The D'Angelo Family winning the NXT Tag Team Championships

This past week at the NXT Great American Bash, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo competed against Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Championship. After a hard-fought battle, D'Angelo and Stacks came out on top and captured gold.

Arianna Grace, who is the girlfriend of Lorenzo couldn't hold back her excitement as she took to social media to showcase her excitement for her man.

"LFFFGGGGGGGGG!! My baby is a champion 😍😍😍 @Channing_WWE so so so proud of you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #NXTGAB."

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Grace when she returns from injury.

Are you excited about Arianna Grace's return to the ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

