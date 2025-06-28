Injured WWE stars' in-ring return teased after nearly 70 days at Night of Champions 2025

A top WWE superstar has been injured for nearly 70 days, and an in-ring return was finally teased during a promo video at Night of Champions 2025. This could be a huge boost.
The promotional video for WWE Evolution hyped up the upcoming all-women's premium live event on July 13th. It will happen after over seven and a half years, and it's going to be interesting, as the state of the women's division is drastically different from what it was in 2018.
During the Evolution promo at Night of Champions 2025, Bianca Belair was advertised, seemingly teasing her in-ring return after nearly 70 days on the shelf. Her last match was at WrestleMania 41, where she was unsuccessful in her effort to capture the Women's World Championship.
As you likely know, Belair has been out with a finger injury and hasn't wrestled since the Show of Shows in Las Vegas. She shared an unfortunate update on her Instagram stories, where she vented her frustration at not being able to move her finger.
Of course, it should be noted that it wouldn't be the first time a wrestler overstated the severity of their injury to throw people off about their comeback.
If Belair happens to make her return on time for Evolution 2025, it will be a huge boost for WWE.
