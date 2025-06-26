Complete list of injured WWE stars

A number of superstars in WWE have been dealing with injuries lately. Over the past couple of years, several stars have gotten hurt, and the frequency of injuries has been quite concerning for the company lately. While some have returned to the ring, others are still in rehab and have been written off TV.

Ad

While WWE has been delivering some of the best storylines and matches over the past couple of years, if superstars getting injured is the cost for that, then the company must study its strategy again. Let’s check out all the names who are currently out dealing with an injury.

#16. Zoey Stark

One of the most impressive and powerful names in the women’s division, Zoey Stark, has been out with a knee injury she suffered a few weeks ago during a Money in the Bank qualifying match on RAW. There is no update on whether she'll need surgery or if things will get better naturally. Either way, it is clear that Stark will be out of action for a few months before getting perfectly fit for an in-ring return.

Ad

Trending

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

#15. Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews has not been on TV since January this year, after competing in a match on SmackDown. The star tore his left pectoral muscle and has been written off TV due to the injury. With a brutal injury suffered, it is clear that Crews will miss a few more months before he is cleared to compete in the ring again.

#14. Tonga Loa

One-half of the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Tonga Loa, suffered a torn bicep during the WarGames match last year at Survivor Series. The Bloodline star was among the three names who were injured during the match and is the only name still out of action. Tonga Loa might be nearing a return to the company, and a comeback could massively affect the Bloodline story once again on the blue brand.

Ad

#13. Tama Tonga

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tonga Loa’s brother, Tama Tonga, also suffered an injury recently. The star was attacked by LA Knight, which led to a massive injury, taking him out of action for an undisclosed period of time. Reports suggest that Tonga might require surgery for his injury, which makes it clear that the star will be out of action for a few months.

#12. Otis

Otis has been one of the top names in the mid-card division of RAW lately. The star and his pairing with Akira Tozawa have been phenomenal so far, but a recent update has been a big blow to fans as well as the duo. Reports suggest that Otis has been written off due to an injury, which will probably keep him out of action for a while yet.

Ad

#11. Big E

Former WWE Champion Big E suffered a brutal neck injury a few years ago and has been out of action since. The star suffered a potentially career-ending injury, which has left fans in doubt about his return to the ring. While Big E’s future in the squared circle is still uncertain, he has been a massive part of WWE and will continue to follow his passion and make his presence felt in the company.

Ad

#10. Ilja Dragunov

Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov suffered an injury back in September 2024. The star tore his ACL, which has kept him out of action till now. However, reports now suggest that the star’s return to the squared circle is imminent. His return could mark the beginning of some massive storylines and matches going forward.

#9. El Grande Americano

One of the most impressive performers in the squared circle in recent memory, El Grande Americano, has not been on WWE TV since the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The masked star delivered a brilliant performance before getting written off TV. Recent reports suggest that he's out with an injury, and his return date is still uncertain.

Ad

#8. Chad Gable

Expand Tweet

Ad

A similar name that is coincidentally also dealing with an injury is Chad Gable. One of the top names on WWE RAW also competed on the weekend of Money in the Bank and is reportedly out with a massive injury. As per reports, the star is set to undergo surgery, which will likely keep him out of action for a few months.

#7. Rey Mysterio

The Master of the 619, Rey Mysterio, suffered a groin injury right before WrestleMania 41, which has kept him out of action since. The WWE Hall of Famer has been an important figure in the company over the past few years, and the fans have been missing his presence.

Ad

With a brutal injury in place, it is seemingly clear that the legend will be out of action for months.

#6. Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, has been dealing with a finger injury, which has been the reason for her absence on the blue brand. The former Women’s Champion suffered the injury during the triple threat match at WrestleMania, and fans have been awaiting an update on her condition.

Ad

#5. Dominik Mysterio

The current Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, was set to face AJ Styles in a singles match at Night of Champions this weekend. However, the match got canceled after the star was announced to have suffered an injury. While the details are still murky, Adam Pearce announced the news to the fans on RAW last week, which also makes the future of the Intercontinental title uncertain.

#4. Liv Morgan

Former Women’s Champion Liv Morgan suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane a couple of weeks ago on the red brand. The star had just returned from a small hiatus and was being booked in multiple storylines ahead of Evolution II. Morgan will likely be out for months with her injury, and fans will have to wait to see her in the squared circle again.

Ad

#3. LA Knight

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight also suffered a brutal injury recently. The star was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed last week on SmackDown, which led to Michael Cole announcing that he had suffered a bruised sternum, writing him off TV for now.

#2. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior has not been on WWE TV since his match against Damian Priest on May 24, and speculation of his return has been circulating on the internet lately. However, recent reports confirm that the star is not likely to return to the ring anytime soon and will be out for rehabilitation for months.

Ad

#1. Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens announced a severe neck injury, which led to him getting pulled from the WrestleMania 41 card and getting written off WWE TV. The star recently appeared in an interview on Cody Rhodes’ podcast to reveal that he is set to have neck fusion surgery in the coming weeks, which means that the star will be out of action for a few months.

Sportskeeda wishes all these superstars a speedy recovery!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!