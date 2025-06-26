4 Replacements for LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight has been one of the top names in the company in recent memory. The SmackDown star was knocked out of the King of the Ring tournament a few weeks ago on the blue brand, after Bron Breakker interfered in the first-round fatal 4-way match to take him out.

To avenge the elimination, Knight made his presence felt during a fatal 4-way match involving Bronson Reed, helping Jey Uso pick the win and advance to the semifinals. After beginning a feud with Seth Rollins and his faction, Knight made a huge name for himself.

However, last week’s SmackDown ended up being a punishment for his actions. After sharing a few words with Paul Heyman, Knight was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The duo took Knight down with some brutal blows before Big Bronson Reed delivered three tsunamis to the star in the middle of the ring.

Michael Cole has now stated that Knight suffered a bruised sternum, which would keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time. With that said, WWE now needs a big name to replace the former United States Champion and potentially pick up his feud with Seth Rollins & Co. Let’s check out a few names who could be the perfect replacement for Knight in the storyline.

#4. Hikuleo

Real-life Bloodline star Hikuleo has been under a contract with WWE for months now. However, his debut in the Stamford-based company is still awaited. Recent reports suggested that the star’s debut appearance was imminent, which built a lot of excitement among fans.

With LA Knight injured, Hikuleo could directly make an appearance on the main roster by replacing Knight in the storyline against Seth Rollins & Co. This could lead to some brilliant feuds and matches, including one between Hikuleo and Bronson Reed which could be dubbed as a battle between two of the biggest stars in the company.

#3. Omos

Another huge name who could make his presence felt in the feud against Seth Rollins and his crew is Omos. The star has not been on WWE TV for months now, but is surely set to be a part of the company.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion could return to TV by unleashing an assault on one of the stars of the faction, to begin an intriguing story and make a huge name for himself competing against some of the biggest names in the industry.

#2. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, has not been seen on WWE TV since his match against Damian Priest. The star lost the match and has been absent from SmackDown since then, which has been quite a disappointment for fans around the world.

While fans await his return, McIntyre could step in and avenge the chaos that is being unleashed by Seth Rollins and his crew on RAW and SmackDown. This would turn McIntyre into a babyface and become the ultimate feud that the former WWE Champion needs to get back on top of the roster.

#1. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been speculated to make his return to WWE and avenge the attacks that Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed unleashed on him weeks ago. However, the Tribal Chief has been enjoying his time off and continues to make the fans wait.

With LA Knight injured, Reigns would be the perfect name to return and replace the star, to help WWE resume the feud and build massive matches ahead of SummerSlam. Fans will now have to wait and see what the company has in store for Rollins and his crew, and who would step up as a replacement for LA Knight.

