After Jeff Cobb, Solo Sikoa must recruit 6-foot-8 monster to the Bloodline

Solo Sikoa shocked the WWE Universe when he brought out Jeff Cobb along with him at Backlash. Jacob Fatu defended his United States Championship against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way bout.

Chaos broke out mid-match, leaving the referee distracted for a moment. This was the point when Sikoa made an appearance and brought Cobb out of nowhere to unleash an attack on Knight. Fatu then used the attack to pin the megastar and retain his United States Title but was in utter confusion as to what happened moments ago.

While Solo Sikoa has brought another man to his Bloodline arsenal, he might add one more before betraying Fatu and taking him out. The 6-foot 8-inch monster Hikuleo should be the one Sikoa lands his eyes on this time, making his new Bloodline stronger than it ever was.

Hikuleo reportedly officially signed with WWE a few months ago, but the star has yet to show up on WWE television. Known for his work in Japan, and ties to the Anoa’i lineage, fans are eagerly awaiting his debut, which could shake up either RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT.

Solo Sikoa possibly adding the star to the mix would end up being a phenomenal twist in the long Bloodline saga. After adding two of the most dangerous stars to his arsenal, Sikoa could then kick Fatu out of his faction to begin a rivalry with the star, with the United States Championship in the mix as well.

In response, Fatu could then team up with Tama Tonga and a returning Bronson Reed to even the odds and begin a massive storyline fit for a stage like The Biggest Party of the Summer. Further, this could be the storyline WWE takes to WarGames, after making some more additions to the factions down the line.

While the entry of other stars is expected soon, this remains only speculation for now and fans have to wait and see how the story unfolds next.

Jacob Fatu got help from Solo Sikoa ahead of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 featured Jacob Fatu and LA Knight in a singles clash for the United States Championship, which was Fatu’s first appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Heading into his debut at The Show of Shows, Fatu was quite nervous.

Addressing this on the Club 520 podcast, The Samoan Werewolf revealed that the former Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa helped him with advice at that point, but it hilariously ended up not working because Fatu was still nervous.

"It was very nerve-wracking. Like I said, man, just preparing for it, it's more of a mindset, though. So much stuff going on, left and right, people pulling you, left and right. But we need that time. Shout out to my brother, Solo Sikoa, by the way. Solo has the best theme song, by the way. Nothing against Jey, Yeet... Solo told me, 'It's okay, man, just step away from everything real quick. You feel me? Get your head in the right space.' I did that. It still didn't work (laughs). Shout out to Solo, though," Fatu said. (8:10 - 8:44)

It's evident that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu share a great bond backstage but there are massive tensions between them on screen.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for them next.

