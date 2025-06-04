Bianca Belair shares unfortunate injury update

Bianca Belair had a big WWE SmackDown this past week. The fan-favorite had a special homecoming in Knoxville, Tennessee, to mark her return to the blue brand, but she is still waiting to return to the ring. Belair continues to keep the WWE Universe informed, and now she's shared an unfortunate update.
The EST kicked off SmackDown in her hometown last Friday, still wearing a finger splint due to the injury suffered during a Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and the winner, Women's World Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania. The drama with Naomi and Jade Cargill continued last week with no physical involvement from Belair.
Belair is still unable to use her finger 45 days after the Triple Threat match that opened Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to check in from today's rehab session. Belair can be seen working a pegboard, which is used for finger dexterity, hand therapy, sensory rehabilitation, and recovery from injuries. She captioned the post by revealing that she still cannot bend her finger.
"Not being able to bend your finger is one of the most frustrating things ever lol," Belair wrote in the screenshot below.
Belair has worked 11 matches in 2025 so far, including the WrestleMania Triple Threat match. However, she is yet to compete following her loss at The Show of Shows.
Bianca Belair celebrates Montez Ford's birthday
Montez Ford turned 35 this week. Bianca Belair took to Instagram to share photos from her husband's birthday weekend, including a shot of the Rolex she gifted him.
"Happy 35th Birthday my luv! You are so loved!," Belair wrote.
Ford and Belair became engaged on June 9, 2017, then tied the knot on June 23, 2018. One-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions has three kids from previous relationships.