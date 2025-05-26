Bianca Belair shares injury update following 5-week WWE hiatus

Bianca Belair shared an update today on social media amid her WWE hiatus. The veteran suffered an injury during the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Belair took to her Instagram story to share an update while out of action due to a finger injury. IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows to retain the Women's World Championship.

The former champion noted that it felt good to be home and added that she had been minding her business while away from the ring. You can check out her message in the image below.

"Been home minding my business... Feels so good," she wrote.

Belair shares an interesting message amid her injury hiatus. [Image credit: Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

Belair used to be in a tag team with Naomi, but that came to an end earlier this year. The Glow admitted she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last year, and the former AEW star returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 for revenge.

Cargill defeated Naomi in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bianca Belair reveals she almost cried during WWE match

SmackDown star Bianca Belair recently disclosed that she almost broke down in tears during her WrestleMania 37 main event against former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Banks is now known as Mercedes Moné in All Elite Wrestling, and she picked up a victory over Jamie Hayter last night at Double or Nothing 2025. Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on What's Your Story?, the 36-year-old revealed that she almost cried during her match against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania in 2021.

"I'm feeling the magnitude of this moment, and I'm standing across from her [Sasha], and I'm like, wow, we're here. So much anticipation, we're finally here, and I'm trying to be serious. I feel it. I'm just like oh the tears are coming. They're coming, and now it's about to be an ugly cry. And I'm trying to hold it in, and I'm like, I don't wanna cry in the ring... The last place you want to cry is in the ring when you're about to fight. And I was like, I look weak, and I'm about to lose it. It was about to get to a shoulder-shaking cry. And I think Sasha saw it and she looked at me and she goes, let's go. And I got in the moment and I was like, cool," said Belair. [From 42:15 to 43:25]

You can check out Belair's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see when Bianca Belair returns to action in the weeks ahead on WWE television.

