An injured WWE Superstar seems to have deleted her Twitter account after sending a message about wanting to return to the company. At this time, it's unclear if she deleted her account or whether it was removed because of some other issue. The star in question is Amari Miller.

It was reported that Miller suffered a torn ACL in February but was recovering well by May and rehabbing her injury. She has been sharing updates about her return for some time now. The star made her NXT debut in 2021 and has competed on several brands but was not on the main roster yet.

Her latest update came minutes before she deleted her Twitter account. She posted the update during RAW and then soon deleted her profile.

"I'm so blessed! I can't wait to be back! Trust me I'm training hard for my comeback and once I comeback there is nothing stopping me! Hitting the ground running! Thank you all for the support and thank you @WWE @WWENXT for letting me live out my dreams #return," Miller shared.

Soon after, it appeared that the star's Twitter profile was deleted.

The star's profile no longer exists.

She's yet to make any statement about the reason for deleting the profile or if she voluntarily deleted it in the first place.

