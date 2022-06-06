Injury update on Happy Corbin after WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE has issued an official statement on Happy Corbin's condition after his No Holds Barred match with Madcap Moss.

The two men were bent on destroying each other in a deeply personal bout. Corbin looked to damage his former ally with a steel chair with foreign objects legal in the match. However, Moss rallied and secured the win when he dropped the steel steps on The Happy One, who already had a chair around his neck.

Corbin was stretchered out of the arena in the aftermath of the brutal contest. WWE later released a statement that mentioned the 37-year-old was rushed to a medical facility where he was diagnosed with a neck contusion and later released. However, there were no updates for his next televised appearance.

Here's what the statement read:

"Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion."

Happy Corbin had injured Madcap Moss on SmackDown

The seeds of this rivalry were planted right after WrestleMania when Corbin blamed his protégé for the loss against Drew McIntyre.

Corbin slammed the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy on a steel chair wrapped around Madcap's neck in the weeks that followed. This led to a severe cervical contusion with no definite timeline for the superstar's return.

However, Moss returned on SmackDown last Friday, three weeks after the attack, to take revenge on Corbin and set up a match for Hell in a Cell.

With this win, Madcap has clearly cemented himself as a formidable singles competitor, and it will be interesting to see what challenge lies next for him on the blue brand.

