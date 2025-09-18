Injury update on WWE star Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane suffered an injury on WWE RAW during her match against Stephanie Vaquer. Sane has provided an update following Monday's show in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This past Monday on RAW, Sane came up short against La Primera in a hard-hitting match. Vaquer overcame Asuka's presence on the outside to gain momentum heading into Wrestlepalooza for her Women's World Championship match against IYO SKY.

During the match, The Pirate Princess suffered an injury to her lower lip. She had a busted lip while appearing on Asuka's latest YouTube video on her KanaChanTV channel. The Empress of Tomorrow asked Kairi Sane about her injury, and things aren't serious despite the lip being swollen.

"By the way, are your lips okay? They're all swollen," Asuka asked.

"This is nothing at all," Sane replied.

It's unclear how Kairi Sane got injured during her match against Stephanie Vaquer. It could have happened when Vaquer jumped from the top rope onto Sane and Asuka on the outside. La Primera's knee seemingly caught The Pirate Princess' face during the spot.

Another possibility is during the finish of the match when Vaquer hit her new finisher, which was a double underhook into a codebreaker. Nevertheless, Sane's injury doesn't appear to be serious.

Kairi Sane had an arm injury earlier this year

It was revealed back in January that Kairi Sane had some kind of arm injury and was ruled out indefinitely. During her absence, Damage CTRL was quietly disbanded since Asuka was also injured and Dakota Kai was released in May.

After around five months out of action, the former NXT Women's Champion returned on the May 19 episode of RAW. She participated in the triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark.

During the match, Stark suffered a devastating knee injury. Ripley and Sane had to continue, with Mami ending up getting the win and qualifying for the Money in the Bank.

Since her return, Sane has earned big wins over Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and Ivy Nile.

