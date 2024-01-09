Insane idea involving The Rock and Roman Reigns shot down by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock and Roman Reigns both belong to the famed Samoan wrestling family that has made their presence felt across generations in the WWE. While Roman is the biggest star in wrestling right now, The Rock has fashioned a career as one of the most popular actors in Hollywood.

The 'Great One' recently made his return to WWE television on the RAW Day 1 episode. This has led many fans to believe that the People's Champ will be facing The Tribal Chief in a marquee match at WrestleMania 40. This means that Cody Rhodes may not get a chance avenge his loss last year at the event.

One fan however had a unique solution to this issue. On the Legion of RAW podcast, he suggested that The Rock could potentially be a special guest referee for the match between Cody and Roman at WrestleMania 40, and he could cost Roman the title which would set up a match between the two at next year's event. The idea was immediately shot down by the hosts of the show including Vince Russo.

"I don't think The Rock's coming back to be a referee," Vince Russo said. (16:38-16:42)

Rhodes, meanwhile, will be a part of the 2024 Royal Rumble match as he aims to complete his story at the upcoming WresteMania.

Star attacked by The Rock looks like a movie star, according to Vince Russo

The Rock made his appearance by interfering with the returning Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion was laid low by the Hollywood icon last week before The Rock hit him with a People's Elbow. Seth Rollins then got the better of him this week in a confrontation. He has not been a part of the main event picture since his championship reign ended.

Vince Russo feels he has been wasted by the company and has a lot of upside.

"Bro, I swear to god man, again I'm going back to my writing days man, what are they not seeing in Jinder? If I had this guy on my roster... what are... I have to assume at this point they look at him and think he's injury prone." (30:50-31:16)

He further went on to call Jinder's treatment by the creative team 'a shame'.

"It's a shame man, it's a shame. That guy looks like a movie star."(32:05-32:10)

With Jinder set to face Rollins for the title next week, it will be interesting to see if Jinder another can once again be competitive against one of the company's top superstar next week.

