"Insane strength" - Gunther's "vulgar display of power" against 330-lbs WWE star leaves fans in awe

Gunther has been one of the most dominant forces in WWE in recent times. The Ring General’s latest match left the fans in awe as he pulled off an incredible move against a giant.

Fans have seen Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship against some of the big names, including Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. There seems to be no end in sight for The Ring General’s record-setting reign as champion.

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw him put his title on the line against Bronson Reed. The massive superstar was able to match Gunther’s size and strength in the ring, but that wasn’t enough to outdo the champion.

The Ring General surprised fans by lifting the 330-lbs superstar for a Powerbomb and hitting it clean before pinning him to retain the title. The move left many fans in awe, who did not think Gunther could pull it off so effortlessly.

Fans took to Twitter to talk about the spot. Many pointed out that he made it look too easy, and that is why he is among the top stars in WWE.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The Imperium leader has run through many top stars in his quest to remain the Intercontinental Champion. It will take a special effort from someone like Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn to take the title from his grasp.

An NXT Superstar could move to the WWE main roster to face Gunther

There are not too many big names left on the WWE main roster who can defeat the Intercontinental Champion. However, there are a couple of NXT Superstars who could do the unthinkable by defeating him for the second time.

One such star is the current NXT Champion, Ilja Dragonuv. The Mad Dragon defeated Gunther for the NXT UK Championship a couple of years ago, and he could do the same to take the Intercontinental Championship off him.

Bron Breakker is currently free on NXT, as he is not involved in any rivalries. He has pinned The Ring General in the past to retain his NXT Title, and he could use that experience to defeat him once again.

The two superstars have proven to be special in terms of skills and strength and could move to the main roster soon. It would be great to see them in some top rivalries against the big names in WWE.

Do you think The Ring General will lose his title before WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.