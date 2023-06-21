"Inside the company, he's dead" - Tony Khan will sign current star if he speaks out against WWE, feels veteran (Exclusive)

While AEW has its fair share of homegrown talent, Tony Khan has hired many ex-WWE names, and Vince Russo believes the All Elite Wrestling boss won't hesitate to sign the stars who revolt against the Triple H-led creative team.

The latest episode of Writing with Russo touched upon the topic of talents using the media to voice their displeasure. Various WWE stars have, in the past, publicly stated that they aren't happy with their status. Even if they didn't say it out loud, Vince Russo noted that wrestlers leak information via the dirt sheets.

In a scenario where a WWE star openly goes on the offensive against the promotion, Vince Russo said that the said talent would surely have no supporters within the organization. The star, however, will gain a few fans outside WWE, but that might not always lead to them becoming a big draw.

Mustafa Ali, who has been disgruntled with his WWE position for a long time, was brought up as an example.

"Inside the company, he's dead. Outside the company, he's going to be over with the marks, and what does that really mean? It is the audience, but at the end of the day, man, it has got to equate to dollars and cents. That's all that really matters. Who cares if you're over with the audience if you're not making any money." [From 09:50 to 10:17]

Co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone stated that if Mustafa Ali did go on a verbal tirade against WWE, he would certainly have a spot ready for him in AEW.

Vince Russo agreed and briefly spoke about Tony's impact on the pro wrestling business.

'It's such a different world because Tony Khan is in it;' Vince Russo on the AEW President

The emergence of AEW has inarguably given pro wrestlers a viable alternative to WWE. Calling Tony Khan a "mark," Vince Russo said that the AEW booker would sign anybody popular with the fans on the internet.

Vince said that Khan likes to purchase "new toys" often and will not miss the chance to acquire the services of a former WWE star with a decent online presence and is also negative about his past employer.

Russo admitted, however, that AEW has benefited the talents as they have another major option apart from WWE.

"Yeah, bro, that's the thing. It's such a different world because Tony Khan is in it. We all know Tony Khan is a mark. Tony Khan listens 100% from the internet. Tony Khan will pay people a lot of money just to have another toy in the toy chest. It's a totally different world. If he was not involved in this, man, there would be a lot of wrestlers right now that would be screwed." [From 10:44 to 11:15]

