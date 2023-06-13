"Instant Banger" - WWE Universe wants 5-time Champion to answer Seth Rollins' open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins is currently at the top of the mountain after he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Fans want The Visionary in a massive dream match against former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano in Ohio, when Rollins defends his title in an open challenge.

Last night, Seth Rollins gave Finn Balor the biggest rematch of his life at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, as the two stars will face each other for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Rollins has a stop or two to make before the Premium Live Event.

Last night, Seth Rollins issued another open challenge for next week's RAW, which takes place in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans want 5-time Champion Johnny Gargano to answer The Visionary's open challenge in Ohio for a massive dream match ahead of Money in the Bank 2023.

Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins haven't had a singles match in the company apart from facing each other inside the Elimination Chamber for the United States Championship in 2023. It will be interesting to see which star accepts Rollins' open challenge in Ohio.

Another top star wants to face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker's run as the NXT Champion ended when Carmelo Hayes defeated him for the title at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. This marked Breakker's first loss of the year, as he was not pinned or submitted after winning the tile in 2022.

After losing to Hayes, Breakker turned heel for the second time in his career. Unfortunately, he still couldn't defeat Carmelo Hayes in a rematch for the title at WWE NXT Battleground 2023. Last week, Bron Breakker attacked Ilja Dragunov ahead of his scheduled match with Baron Corbin on NXT.

In the end, Breakker called out Seth Rollins and demanded a title match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, The Visionary has been feuding with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. Last week, he successfully defended his title against Damian Priest in the main event of RAW.

On the next episode of NXT, Rollins could be heading down to the developmental brand to answer Breakker's challenge. Meanwhile, The Visionary issued another open challenge for next week's RAW which takes place in Cleveland, Ohio.

