"Intentionally hurting my friend" - Popular WWE star issues a warning to Ronda Rousey after SmackDown

WWE star and number-one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Raquel Rodriguez, is ready for Ronda Rousey as she recently sent a stern message to the latter.

Rodriguez was in a Women's Gauntlet Match this week on the blue brand. She outlasted five other women to claim the win. As the match seemed to be over, Rousey announced that she still needed to defeat Shayna Baszler. Raquel, with one arm, managed to roll up the Submission Magician for an emphatic victory.

On this week's episode of SmackDown Lowdown, Megan Morant caught up with Raquel Rodriguez. She was in a jubilant mood after the win. The star claimed she had finally proved that she needed just one good arm to take care of business. Rodriguez also warned Ronda Rousey that she plans on taking the SmackDown Women's Championship at their next meeting.

"I can tell that for weeks now, Shayna and Ronda have been intentionally attacking my hurt arm, intentionally hurting my friend Shotzi. But I proved to them tonight that all I need is one good arm. You know what, I plan on entering the New Year as your new SmackDown Women's Champion. So Ronda Mamacita, I'll see you on the 30th, chiquita." [2:40 - 3:03]

Raquel Rodriguez will face Ronda Rousey next week on SmackDown

The final episode of SmackDown this year promises to be action-packed, with several high-profile matches already announced for the show.

Rodriguez will finally have the opportunity to get retribution on Ronda Rousey after weeks of unprovoked attacks and beatdowns. The two stars will collide in an epic showdown for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE has also announced two other matches. Solo Sikoa will be taking on the returning Sheamus in a singles encounter. In the main event of the evening, Roman Reigns will team up with Sami Zayn to take on John Cena and Kevin Owens.

