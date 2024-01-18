Intercontinental Champion Gunther undergoing major character change in WWE will happen eventually, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE will eventually turn the Intercontinental Champion Gunther babyface.

The Ring General became one of the top heel superstars on the main roster since joining SmackDown in mid-2022. The current RAW star is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Over the past year and a half, Gunther overcame several top babyface superstars, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Morgan claimed the Stamford-based company would eventually turn Gunther babyface after performing as a heel for several years.

"[Gunther only exists in the bubble of WWE fans. He's not part of their mainstream entertainment footprint.] No. I mean, respectfully, have you seen him in interviews outside of WWE? He's getting better at it but let's throw me and you in the middle of Mexico and like, 'Okay, go speak Spanish. Go.' 'What?! What?!'" Morgan said.

The veteran added:

"[Shinsuke did that Toyota with Rick Boogs going surfing and driving up the cost. Like, they fit Shinsuke and Asuka in some other stuff. It's just interesting with Gunther that you don't see him...] I think it's coming. I think it will come when eventually he becomes face because how do you not respect this dude? How do you not appreciate how good he is? They'll eventually make him face because of that I think. I think that's when you'll see it." [21:57 - 22:47]

Who will Gunther face at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Brock Lesnar has been absent from the Stamford-based company since his defeat against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last August. However, he is reportedly expected to return soon.

The Beast Incarnate has been rumored to square off against the Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40. Matt Morgan addressed that possibility in his latest podcast.

"I would kill to see that match," he said. [21:55 - 21:57]

Gunther recently confirmed his participation in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He is currently one of the favorites to win the match.

