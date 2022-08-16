Interesting backstage update on Dexter Lumis following surprise WWE return on RAW

There has been an interesting update about Dexter Lumis following his appearance on WWE RAW on Monday night.

Following the main event, as AJ Styles was celebrating inside the ring, two police officers handcuffed a hooded figure in the crowd trying to get to the ringside area. It was revealed that former NXT star Dexter Lumis was under the hood.

PWInsider is now reporting that Hit Row, who returned on SmackDown, have been internally listed as part of the blue brand. However, Dexter Lumis has not been added to either the RAW or SmackDown roster so far.

There is no clear indication as to what the plan for Lumis is right now, but we could find out more on tonight's edition of RAW.

Former WWE executive Eric Bischoff has weighed in on Dexter Lumis' return

Eric Bischoff weighed in on Dexter Lumis' return on RAW while speaking to SHAK Wrestling.

Bischoff said that he was a fan of Lumis coming back, calling it "refreshing". He also praised the product since Triple H has taken over from Vince McMahon and added that we could see a lot more good storylines coming soon:

“That is such a cool thing, and it seems so refreshing right? It’s such a basic story-telling tool and device in terms of writing that it seems ridiculous to me that we're all going, 'Wow, that was really cool.' (...) That's an example of a formula that we shouldn't be going,' Wow, that's cool.' We should just be getting sucked into these stoies because they keep you engaged... They [WWE] understand it for the first time in a long time. We are going to see some great TV coming out of WWE," Eric Bischoff said. [6:30 - 7:26]

Following all the recent returns, there has also been talk that Triple H is interested in bringing back Johnny Gargano and Bray Wyatt as well.

Which former stars do you want to see back in the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun